Day 602 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin brought his Nuclear Briefcase in China

Day 602 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin brought his nuclear briefcase in Beijing

A video from the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing shows a rare sight: the so-called nuclear briefcase, Reuters reported.

The footage shows how, after the end of negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin heads to another meeting, surrounded by security and followed by representatives of the Russian Navy in uniforms. Each of them wears a briefcase, and the camera zoomes one of them.

And here is that Putin suitcase ???? pic.twitter.com/PmMsNJitLP — MAKS 23 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) October 18, 2023

The Russian nuclear briefcase, known as the "Cheget" (the name of the peak of the Caucasus Mountains), is traditionally carried by a naval officer and is always next to the head of state, but is rarely filmed.

The US president also has a similar device known as a "nuclear football". It is a bag that stores codes that the US leader should use to order a nuclear attack if he is not in the White House.

The war in Ukraine intensified tensions between Moscow and Washington to its highest point in the Cuban crisis in 1962. At the same time, China is trying to increase its nuclear arsenal.

Yesterday, the Russian Parliament took the first step towards the cancellation of the ratification of the contract for a complete ban on nuclear tests, and the President of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin warned the United States that Moscow could even completely abandon the agreement, BTA reports.

Lavrov arrived on a two-day visit to North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in North Korea, Russian media reported as the fears of the West are increasing about the deepening of military ties between these historical allies.

Lavrov is being greeted in North Korea like a pop star: the sky is crying and the Koreans are crying. Everybody's crying, they're all in ecstasy. And the wise leader Kim Il-sung looks down from the sky and waves his hand to welcome Putin's horse. pic.twitter.com/J08t5Fsm5S — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2023

The two-day visit is expected to lay the foundations for a future visit to the country by President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin spokesman said, quoted by AFP.

Putin, an honorary guest at a summit dedicated to a vast investment project in China, told reporters that he and Xi had met alone face to face and that increasing global conflicts were strengthening relations between their countries.

Russia criticized the US decision to send Ukraine ATACMS, Ukraine thanked Washington

The United States' decision to send Ukraine “Army Tactical Missile Systems” (ATACMS) with a significant range of action is a serious mistake that will have serious consequences, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. According to him, the United States continues to insist on a direct clash between NATO and Russia.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine used long-range US missiles against the occupiers.

"Today, thank you, especially to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very precisely - ATACMS have proven themselves," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Rockets with a range of up to 300 kilometers, depending on the modification, were launched against Berdyansk in Zaporizhzhia region. Military equipment, ammunition warehouses and the enemy's military personnel were affected.

Another strike on Zaporizhzhia last night, there are dead and wounded

Two people were killed after a rocket attack by the Russian invaders on Zaporizhzhia last night, Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, reported on his Telegram channel. Four people were injured, three more Ukrainians are considered missing.

Apartments in two entrances to the building were partially destroyed, added Kurtev. About 50 people were evacuated.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

The invaders fired six rockets into the city, one of which hit a high-rise building in the center. As a result of the attack, 8 apartments were damaged.

Russian air defense systems destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Belgorod and Kursk regions and over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Voenkor: The Ukrainian 110th Brigade performed a great feat, it destroyed three Russian brigades at Avdiivka

Three Russian brigades against one Ukrainian - the 110th mechanized brigade performed a great feat in the battle for Avdiivka.

The city was stormed by the 114th, 15th, 21st motorized rifle brigades, reinforced by special units of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces. The 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade is concentrated in reserve. They are supported by artillery and aircraft with large quantities of ammunition. The enemy attacked Avdiivka simultaneously from the south and the north.

In this direction, the enemy created superiority 3-4 times in the number of personnel, as well as superiority in armored vehicles, artillery and aviation.

From October 1 to 9, the Russians, using the 114th Brigade, conducted reconnaissance by force. On October 10, the attack on Avdiivka began. The attack of the main forces was intended to cover the city from the north in the direction of Krasnogorivka to the villages of Stepno and Berdichi. It is in the northern outskirts of Avdiivka that the famous "Avdiivka landfills" are located.

From October 10 to 14, Russian troops carried out continuous assault operations day and night, while bringing significant forces into battle - Ukrainian individual platoon strongholds attacked columns of up to 30 armored vehicles with landing troops.

But an outstanding military feat for Ukraine was performed by the 110th mechanized brigade defending Avdiivka. The 110th Brigade, reinforced by the 2nd Battalion of the Presidential Brigade and several special forces, showed high fighting ability and was well prepared for the Russian attack.

Under the attack of three Russian brigades at the same time and under a hurricane of artillery fire, Ukrainian troops generally held the first line of defense. On October 15, the enemy was forced to halt to regroup as they had no infantry.

Around Avdiivka, 135 armored vehicles were destroyed and damaged in four days. 135 – with coordinates, they are on video. One can only imagine the scale of the attack and the high combat capability of the 110th Brigade and the forces attached to it.

⚡️????????Ukrainian military from the 110th separate mechanized brigade destroyed a ????????Russian BMP-1 in the Avdiivka area pic.twitter.com/48LCL3zBCs — ????????Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) October 16, 2023

One forward position the Russians captured cost them three assault battalions. They were forced to regroup.

The Reconnaissance Battalion of the 114th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces directly attacked the "Avdiivka landfills". The assault group managed to climb to the top at a height of 40 meters, but everyone remained there.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian units also suffered serious losses. But the troops maintained effective control and morale, held the main defense line and continued to destroy the enemy.

The Russian command is planning a new assault and replenishment of the broken units, and additional forces are needed. Kyiv must resolve the crisis by strengthening its effective defenses in a timely manner.

Civil society can now help the heroes of the 110th Mechanized Brigade - they need drones, especially night drones with thermal cameras, they need FPV drones, drone control antennas. All this is urgently needed.

Avdiivka is of strategic importance for the entire front in Donbas, this large Ukrainian town must be reliably protected.

Video shows Ukrainian missile attack on Berdyansk airport

Ukrainian forces carried out successful night strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdyansk in territory controlled by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday evening.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out targeted strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdyansk," the communications department of the Ukrainian army said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Today I especially thank the USA. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very precisely - ATACMS have proven themselves," Zelensky said in his evening address.

ATACMS missiles have a range of about 300 km, and Ukraine has long insisted on getting them to hit military targets far behind the front lines. According to various sources, nine combat helicopters, ammunition depots and an air defense launch system were destroyed.

Biden may ask Congress for 100 billion dollars for Ukraine and Israel

The White House is considering asking Congress for an aid package to support mainly Ukraine and Israel worth up to 100 billion dollars. That's what four sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The preliminary estimate may change during the planning process. However, the administration of President Joe Biden believes that, given the many international crises, including the war between Hamas and Israel, a new major foreign policy package is needed. However, it should also include US immigration measures along the Mexican border and perhaps funds for Taiwan.

Biden has already offered 20.4 billion in funding to Ukraine, but that is blocked by the stopgap measure, which imposed temporary funding until November in an attempt to break the impasse over the regular budget (which left the House without a speaker).

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said such a move "would make a strong statement to our enemies and to our friends." Democrats expect the proposal at the end of the week.

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat), the Israeli package includes:

military aid;

diplomatic assistance;

intelligence assistance;

humanitarian aid to both Palestinians and Israelis.

The proposal coincides with efforts by Republicans and Democrats to elect a new speaker of the House of Representatives. The Washington Post notes that the current crisis — after one was already rejected in the evening — is putting efforts to pass bills to the test.

At the same time, "Republicans in the House of Representatives are becoming increasingly wary of providing Kyiv with taxpayer funds, but are more likely to do so if the request also includes money for the border and Israel."

