Vucic: The Issue with the Russian Gas Transit Tax that Bulgaria Introduced has to be Resolved

Serbian President Alexander Vucic commented in Beijing the introduction of the new Russian gas transit tax through Bulgaria, stating that it is currently important to pay attention to solving this problem, Tanjug reported.

"We and the Hungarians reacted on Tuesday with a joint message. Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali has signed the decision with Hungarian Foreign Minister and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban and I approved it, "said Vucic.

On Friday, October 13, Bulgaria introduced a tax on Russian gas supplied through its territory to third countries. The enforced ordinance imposes a tax of 20 leva (10 euros) for a megawatt hour for transit of Russian gas, delivered through the territory of the country along the Balkan Stream gas pipeline. Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov commented on Monday that Bulgaria has the right to impose a tax on the import and transit of Russian gas.

Earlier, the Serbian president said it was a big problem for Serbia and would speak with the Bulgarian side, because in his opinion this solution should not apply to Serbia. Yesterday the Financial Times quoted Bulgarian Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, according to which the purpose of the introduction of the tax is not to make the gas more expensive for consumers in Hungary and Serbia, but for Gazprom to supply gas through Bulgaria at a loss.

