COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 417 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

417 are the newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 16 of which have been established with PCR and 401 with fast antigenic tests. 61.39 % of the new cases, proven in the past 24 hours, are not vaccinated.

A total of 3 090 tests have been made for the last day. 196 of them are PCR and 2 894 are antigenic. This shows the national information system. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 13; Burgas - 46; Varna - 45; Veliko Turnovo - 7; Vidin - 6; Vratsa - 7; Gabrovo - 10; Dobrich - 5; Kardzhali - 3; Kyustendil - 4; Lovech - 7; Montana - 3; Pernik - 10; Pleven - 11; Plovdiv - 25; Razgrad - 2; Ruse - 24; Silistra - 9; Sliven - 8; Smolyan - 2; Sofia Region - 9; Sofia City - 114; Stara Zagora - 28; Targovishte - 6; Haskovo - 5; Yambol - 8.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are currently 1 319 384. The active cases are 4 959. The cured persons are 1 275 918. Of these, 162 have been registered over the past 24 hours.

Currently, a total of 437 patients with proven Covid-19 are in hospital care facilities. 23 of them are placed in intensive structures. The new patients in hospitals are 67. Of these, 62.69 % are not vaccinated.

The doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection so far are 4 664 429. Of these, 4 651 have been administered over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Information System in Bulgaria, the coronavirus has been confirmed in a total of 26 655 medical persons. Ten new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The deceased persons who had Covid-19 are 38 507. 1 death has been registered in the last 24 hours. The deceased person was not vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health expresses condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased person.

