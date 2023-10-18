Hundreds Killed after a Hospital was Hit in Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed after a huge blast at a hospital in Gaza. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza said that, in addition to patients, numerous displaced Palestinians had found shelter in the hospital before an Israeli air strike was carried out.

For its part, the Israeli army accused the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group of the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "barbarians" were responsible for the hospital attack. Thus he denied Hamas's allegations that the Israeli army was behind the attack.

The hospital is not among the goals of the Israeli defense forces, an Israeli military spokesman told the BBC.

For its part, the Palestinian group "Islamic Jihad" rejected Israeli allegations that the hospital had been struck by their missed rocket.

International leaders have published statements condemning the loss of life at the Gaza Hospital.

US President Joe Biden said he was "outraged" by the explosion and ordered his national security team to gather information about exactly what had happened.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "horrified" by the deadly strike on the hospital.

"The deadly attack on Gaza is completely unacceptable," said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and insisted that the perpetrators should be held accountable.

The Palestinian Autonomy President Mahmoud Abbas described the attack as a "disgusting military slaughter" that could not be tolerated.

According to Abbas, Israel has crossed all the red lines and all the conversations, except for the war stopping, are unacceptable.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates have requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council today.

At least 600,000 Palestinians fled from the northern Gaza Strip south after warnings from the Israeli army. Israel blocked the main supplies for gas as a revenge for Hamas's attack on October 7, which led to the death of 1300 Israelis. More than 3,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza during the retaliatory air strikes.

The Lebanese Group "Hezbollah" declared "Day of Anger" against the backdrop of protests in front of the US Embassy in Beirut. There were also protests in front of the French diplomatic mission in the Lebanese capital, as well as in front of Western embassies in Tehran.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has announced a day of mourning and predicted that the attack on the hospital would turn every Muslim against Israel and its US ally, and the flames of the American-Israel bombs, quote, "will soon absorb the Zionists."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced a three-day mourning for the victims in Gaza. However, angry Palestinians protested in many cities on the West Bank and demanded the resignation of Abbas. There were also clashes with the President's security forces.

Thousands of Turks gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul. Law enforcement used hot spray and water cannons to scatter the crowd that made their way into the complex where the consulate was located.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan wrote on the social platform "X" that the attack on the Gaza Hospital is "the last example of Israeli attacks deprived of the most basic human values."

Erdogan called on all humanity to take action to stop the unprecedented atrocities in Gaza.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg