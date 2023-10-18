Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Afternoon and Rainfall in the Morning

In the morning, the clouds from the northwest will begin to break and decrease, after noon to mostly sunny weather. By noon in some places, mainly in the mountainous regions in southern Bulgaria, there will be low rainfall, over about 2000 meters - of snow.

It will continue to blow to a moderate wind from the northeast around the Black Sea coast, in the rest of the country it will be weak, with the southern component. The predominant minimum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9°C, up to 13-15°C along the Black Sea; The maximum will be mainly between 16°C and 21°C, in Sofia - around 17°C.

On the Black Sea, the clouds from the north will break and decrease, after noon to mostly sunny weather. Before noon in some places along the southern coast, where clouds will still be significant, it will rain. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be 18-19°C.

In the mountains by noon, the clouds will be significant, in some places in the massifs in southern Bulgaria there will be rainfall, over about 2000 meters - snow. In the afternoon, the cloudiness will break and decrease. It will blow light to moderate wind, in the highest parts of the northwest, in the other areas by the evening it will be oriented from the southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 5°C.

By the end of the week, it will warm up. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday. The daily temperatures on Friday and Saturday will reach 25-30°C. By the end of the day on Saturday from the west, the clouds will increase and in the extreme western areas there will be rainfall.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology