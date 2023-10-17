PM Denkov: We are Checking Information about a Bulgarian Taken Hostage in Gaza

"So far, the information published in The Wall Street Journal about a Bulgarian taken hostage in the Gaza Strip has not been confirmed, we are trying to verify it carefully". Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said this after the Security Council that was held today. The Prime Minister clarified that the information was coordinated with Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel.

"Two points were considered at the Council. The first, current and new reports were presented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the three security services. We discussed whether the measures being taken are adequate - the answer is 'yes'. Everything that is being done now is consistent with the information available. We are ready to react relatively quickly, but for the moment no new measures are required", said Denkov.

"The second point, the Annual Report regarding the state of national security in the Republic of Bulgaria for last year was examined. This report was accepted and will be sent to the Council of Ministers, where it must be officially accepted and presented to the National Assembly", specified the Prime Minister.

Last week at meetings in the Council of Ministers, the Presidency and the National Assembly, related to security, it was explained that there is no direct threat to Bulgaria, but there are risks. Among them are a possible large wave of refugees or a blow to the economy.

