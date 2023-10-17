The Pentagon has put 2,000 Soldiers on High Alert
The Pentagon announced today that 2,000 American soldiers are on heightened alert amid the crisis in the Middle East, AFP reported.
The top US general in charge of US forces in the Middle East was previously reported to be making an unannounced visit to Israel amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.
The visit of gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, head of the US Central Command, is the next top US representative in Israel ahead of the expected ground offensive by the Israeli army in Gaza. US President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Jewish state tomorrow.
