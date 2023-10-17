Orban to Putin: I am Trying to Save Everything that is Possible in Our Relations

Because of the war and sanctions, relations between Hungary and Russia have suffered, but Budapest is "doing what it can" to save bilateral relations and is even interested in economic cooperation as much as possible.

This is what Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says at his 13th meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2009, according to the announcement of the opening words of the two on the Kremlin website.

Putin held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Beijing. He emphasized that he aims to maintain and develop relations with Hungary while taking into account each other's interest.



Orban said that he is is also interested in maintaining relations, also economically, as… pic.twitter.com/KrR5zjablz — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) October 17, 2023

Orban and Putin are in China for a summit of the "One Belt, One Road" forum, which also includes Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic from Europe. In comments to Reuters, Orban's press service explains that the two discussed energy issues - gas, oil and nuclear energy. According to this message, it was vital for Europe, and for Hungary as well, that the sanctions against Russia and the fighting in Ukraine end and the flow of refugees stop.

According to the Kremlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Assistant to the Head of State Yury Ushakov, and Rosatom General Director Alexey Likhachev participated in the talks between the two.

The Hungarian Prime Minister called Rosatom a "wonderful partner" and thanked Gazprom for "fulfilling the obligations" in the agreement. Two days ago, Foreign Minister Peter Sijarto criticized a new Bulgarian tax for the transfer of Russian gas.

"We have never been in a more difficult situation," Orban said. "Hungary has never wanted to oppose Russia, on the contrary, Hungary's goal has always been to establish and mutually expand the best contacts. And we succeeded."

"But because of the military operation and the sanctions, unfortunately, our relations have suffered a lot and this has deeply affected the 'fabric' of what we have jointly built with you", said the Prime Minister of Hungary

It is not known whether Orban used the term "military operation", part of the phrase Russia still uses to describe its full-scale war in Ukraine ("special military operation"). "No one likes when the results of their work are canceled for reasons that are no one's fault," he added.

Putin is quoted as saying that "it cannot help but arouse satisfaction that our relations with many countries in Europe are preserved and developed", and one of these countries is Hungary.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg