Bulgaria: Cowards wrote "Putin" and "Out of BG" on Cars of Ukrainian Refugees in Varna

Vandals spray-painted the cars of Ukrainian refugees in Varna on Monday. The "Ukrainian Home" organization, which helps asylum seekers from the war in Varna, announced this on its Telegram channel. Photos published on other social networks show that the registration numbers of the cars were erased with red spray, the headlights were damaged, and the words "Putin", "Out of BG!" were written on their doors and windows. The cars are also painted with the Z sign, which Russia has turned into a symbol of the war it is waging in Ukraine.

Until now, the police in Varna have not yet announced the perpetrators of the vandalism. One of the cars belongs to the volunteer from "Ukrainian Home" Maria Lidzenkova. She told "BTV" that she found her car painted yesterday morning, in front of her home in Varna's "Chaika" district. "I was shocked and very disappointed," Lidzenkova also said. However, she has no idea about who the vandal could be.

Another Ukrainian citizen, whose car was also painted with red spray, said that this was not the first case she encountered after arriving in Varna. "Even at the beginning, when we settled here, our apartment was robbed twice", she said, without giving her name. "They took absolutely everything from us - money, computers, personal belongings. That's why we moved to Chaika district. There however, they sprayed our car twice like now - the first time less, but the second time - absolutely the whole car was covered in paint."

In her Facebook profile, a user named Svetlozara Koleva wrote the following about what happened to Maria Lidzenkova:

"Her child is an athlete and represents Bulgaria in sports competitions. He lives in a hostel, and completed a Bulgarian language course. He completed a photography course in Bulgaria with a Bulgarian teacher. He paid for the course himself. Every Wednesday he cuts hair for people in need for free because he is a hairdresser. The car has been standing in front of the block since she came, she has not been driving her. Those Ukrainians who came with cars, did they steal them? The fact that there are people in Ukraine with nice cars speaks of the standard of life there before the war. Are they (these people) running away from poverty?" Koleva wrote.

In another message on "Telegram" from "Ukrainian Home" they write: "You will not be able to sow evil and hatred in us, because we are on the light side. We know the best representatives of the Bulgarian people, who are more and who stand shoulder to shoulder side by side with us and do not let us despair. We will wash the car, but your essence cannot be washed."

The Regional Directorate of the Police in Varna reports that the case is being investigated and four pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the yet unknown perpetrators.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg