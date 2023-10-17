78 Bulgarian Researchers are among the Top 2% of Scientists in the World

Society | October 17, 2023, Tuesday // 15:28
Bulgaria: 78 Bulgarian Researchers are among the Top 2% of Scientists in the World Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

78 Bulgarian researchers are among the top 2% of scientists in the world according to this year's ranking for the overall career development of scientists known as the "Stanford" ranking, announced the Bulgarian Academy of Science (BAS).

16 of the researchers are members of BAS (academics and correspondent members), and another 33 - scientists from the Academy.

The current Prime Minister of Bulgaria Academician Nikolai Denkov is also included in the ranking in the scientific field "Chemical Physics"

The ranking is prepared annually on the basis of an analysis of the schedule indicators of about 8.4 million scientists from 176 sub-fields of science that have publications in the Scopus database, i.e. it refers to 2% of proven scientists, according to BAS.

Tags: Bulgarian, scientists, BAS
