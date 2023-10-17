78 Bulgarian Researchers are among the Top 2% of Scientists in the World
78 Bulgarian researchers are among the top 2% of scientists in the world according to this year's ranking for the overall career development of scientists known as the "Stanford" ranking, announced the Bulgarian Academy of Science (BAS).
16 of the researchers are members of BAS (academics and correspondent members), and another 33 - scientists from the Academy.
The current Prime Minister of Bulgaria Academician Nikolai Denkov is also included in the ranking in the scientific field "Chemical Physics"
The ranking is prepared annually on the basis of an analysis of the schedule indicators of about 8.4 million scientists from 176 sub-fields of science that have publications in the Scopus database, i.e. it refers to 2% of proven scientists, according to BAS.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Average Monthly Pension in Bulgaria is 421 Euros
- » Bulgaria: Registered Unemployment in September was 5.3% - The Same as in August
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 599 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy and Cloudy
- » Bulgaria: Bomb Threats in several Schools across the country
- » Bulgaria: Eco-Activists climbed a 50-meter Tower at TPP "Maritsa 3” and painted “CRIME”