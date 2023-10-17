Day 601 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The ATACMS have Arrived

Day 601 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The ATACMS have arrived

British intelligence: Russia has launched its first major offensive since January

Another drone attack in Odesa region

Ukraine reported strikes on Russian military equipment near Luhansk

Russia withdraws its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Putin arrived in China

Russia arrested three of Navalny's lawyers, the fourth disappeared

Putin offered Netanyahu help to end the war in Israel



A Russian military blogger reported on his Telegram channel about heavy Russian losses in manpower and equipment from a Ukrainian missile strike in the area of occupied Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

"The morning is not good," writes the author on the Fighterbomber channel. "The Khokhols (derogatory names of the Ukrainians in the Russian language ) during the night attacked with ATACMS missiles (long-range American missiles) on our airport, where the Army Aviation was based. This is one of the most serious blows for the entire time of the special military operation (this is how the Russians officially call the war). If not the most serious. There are losses in people and equipment".

????⚡ Our agreements with President Biden are being fulfilled. They are performed very accurately - "ATACMS" have proven themselves. Glory to Ukraine! — Zelensky pic.twitter.com/BapqhvkR3Z — MAKS 23 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) October 17, 2023

Ukraine used American ATACMS long-range missiles against Russian troops for the first time, the Wall Street Journal reported later today. They were secretly sent to Ukraine a few days ago, the business daily said.

A very toasty Russian-occupied Berdyansk airfield post Ukrainian ATACMS strike last night.



Several Russian helicopters can be seen cooking off. pic.twitter.com/VY2ROK6ooq — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 17, 2023

Also today, Ukraine's special operations forces reported that they conducted a successful operation against Berdyansk and Luhansk airports in the early hours of Tuesday, October 17. Nine helicopters, special equipment, and an ammunition depot of the Russian army were destroyed.

The forces of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on Russian military airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdyansk in the territory controlled by Russian forces overnight, the Ukrainian military said, Reuters reported.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out well-targeted strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdyansk," the communications service of the Ukrainian military reported on the Telegram social network.

However, Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in parts of Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine, said the strikes on Berdyansk were not successful.

"According to preliminary information, our air defense has successfully intercepted enemy missiles," Rogov said on Telegram. "Information about casualties and possible damage is being clarified."

Berdyansk is a port city in Zaporizhzhia on the northern shore of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was also no immediate comment from Moscow.

Russia is likely to have launched a coordinated offensive in the Donetsk region - now targeting the important strategic town of Avdiivka, British military intelligence said in its war briefing today.

Avdiivka is located in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, north of the capital of the same name, Donetsk, which is now under Russian rule. Due to its location, the city has been on the front line since 2014.

The city is still controlled by Ukraine and this prevents the Russian side from gaining wider control in the Donetsk region.

In all likelihood, the current offensive is being carried out with multiple armed battalions attempting to encircle the city, the intelligence added. The operation looks like the most large-scale Russian offensive in recent months - at least since January 2023.

Reinforced Ukrainian forces appear to have so far held back the Russian advance, which is suffering casualties. Slow progress and casualties likely prompted the switch from offensive to "active defense," as successfully driving the Ukrainians out of Avdiivka looks less and less possible in the short term, the information concludes.

The Battle of Avdiivka.



Russian troops try to crawl their way out of the battlefield following yet another failed assault on Ukrainian lines.



For the sake of fucking WHAT were they there, killing and dying in severe misery, 600 days into this nightmare? pic.twitter.com/hNrHjaEtnF — Illia Ponomarenko ???????? (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2023

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian advance in the Donbas over the winter after a lightning-quick counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast liberated Kherson and parts of the surrounding region in the fall. In Kyiv and in the West, expectations in the last month were that the counteroffensive, which Ukraine itself launched on June 4, would be nearing completion in October.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its latest briefing that Kyiv's continued counteroffensive around Bakhmut (one of the three fronts since June) has had little success, as well as limited Russian operations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian offensive is likely to be contained by the Ukrainian forces, who inflict heavy losses on the Russians in terms of men and equipment.

According to the ISW, Russia has deployed elements of at least two brigades of the Central Military District in the direction of Avdiivka. Air and artillery strikes on the city have been stepped up in an attempt to compensate for delays in ground maneuvers complicated by Ukrainian fortifications.

Another drone attack in Odesa region

The Ukrainian authorities announced another drone attack in Odesa region.

An air alert was announced there, as well as in other regions - such as Kherson and Mykolaiv.

In his usual address on the 600th day of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky again thanked the defenders of the country and called for the preservation of unity.

Russia withdraws its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Russia announced it was withdrawing its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and accused the US of an alleged "irresponsible attitude towards global security".

The corresponding statement was made by the chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, quoted by Reuters.

He noted that Russia ratified the treaty back in 2000, but the US did not because of its "irresponsible attitude to global security issues." Volodin said that in this way his country was trying to "protect its citizens and maintain global strategic parity."

Despite the withdrawal of ratification, Russia will remain a party to the Treaty and will continue to cooperate with the organization and the global monitoring system that notifies the world of any tests, Volodin said.

Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the CTBT, Mikhail Ulyanov, had stated that Moscow would withdraw its ratification. At this time, Washington condemned such a move.

The US State Department notes that Washington views Moscow's plan to revoke the CTBT ratification as a way to increase pressure on the US and other countries to stop supplying weapons and other aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first announced the possibility of revoking the CTBT ratification during a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The treaty was adopted in 1996. It has been signed by 185 countries and ratified by 170, including three nuclear-weapon states: France, Russia and the United Kingdom. To enter into force, the treaty had to be signed and ratified by 44 countries possessing nuclear technology, eight of which have not yet done so - China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and the United States.

Putin arrived in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived today in Beijing, where he will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Russian news agencies reported.

#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Beijing airport, in China.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/759g3LC9L8 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

The visit underscores China's support for Moscow for its war in Ukraine, as well as Russian support for China's efforts to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad, the Associated Press said.

The two countries built an unofficial alliance against the United States and other democratic countries, which is now complicated by the war between Israel and Hamas, the agency notes. It points out that China is trying to balance its relations with Israel against those with Iran and Syria, two countries that are heavily supported by Russia and with which China has built ties for economic reasons and to compete with Washington's influence in the Middle East.

The Russian leader's plane landed shortly before 09:30 a.m. local time (03:30 a.m. Bulgarian time) in the Chinese capital, and this is his first visit to a major world power since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, states France Press.

The Russian president will stay in Beijing for two days - today and tomorrow, TASS reported.

The Russian leader will devote the first day of his visit to bilateral meetings with his colleagues who are taking part in the Third International Forum of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. Putin's talks are planned with the President of Vietnam - Vo Van Thong, with the Prime Minister of Thailand - Srettha Thavisin, with the President of Mongolia - Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh and with the President of Laos - Thongloun Sisoulith.

In addition, tomorrow, Putin will take part together with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in the ceremony to officially welcome the heads of delegations of the countries participating in the forum of the "One Belt One Road" initiative.

The main events of the forum will take place tomorrow at the House of People's Assemblies in Tiananmen Square. Putin will take part in the opening ceremony, TASS notes. Russian-Chinese negotiations will also take place tomorrow, after which Putin will continue the series of bilateral talks within the framework of the forum. Talks of the Russian leader with the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan - Anwaar ul Haq Kakar are planned.

At the end of his visit to China, Putin is expected to give a press conference in which he will summarize the results of his visit, TASS reports.

Russia arrested three of Navalny's lawyers, the fourth disappeared

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny learned of the arrest of three of his lawyers - Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin - ahead of the start of the court hearing in the Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS) case against him on Monday, October 16, 2023. Radio Freedom reported on its Russian-language website. Referring to the "Mediazona" website, it indicated that journalists reported the arrest of Navalny's defenders. Another lawyer for Navalny, whose arrest has not been reported, Alexander Fedulov, did not come to court and he cannot be reached.

Kobzev, Liptser and Sergunin were detained on October 13, and later the court sent them to pretrial detention. They became defendants in a criminal case for participation in an extremist community - the authorities consider Navalny's headquarters and the Anti-Corruption Foundation created by him to be such a community. The case is directly related to the professional activity of the lawyers - the investigation suspects them of "ensuring a regular transfer of information between leaders, participants of the extremist community and Navalny, who thus continues to perform the functions of its leader and director" while in the colony.

The trial of the FPS legal expenses claim against Navalny began on Monday in the Kovrov city court. Navalny attended the meeting via video link from the colony where he is imprisoned. However, lawyer Fedulov did not appear in court, and therefore Navalny filed a request for its postponement. Judge Dmitry Samilov said that there is still no news about the arrest of lawyer Fedulov. At the same time, he specified that the court could not contact him, his phone was switched off. Navalny's team announced the same on social networks.

"I will get a lawyer only when a lawyer comes to me, but given the fact that they are being arrested left and right, I don't think anyone will come to me," Navalny summed up in court.

Journalists said that another of his defenders, Olga Mihailova, is already abroad. Vadim Kobzev was also his current lawyer, and Sergunin and Liptser reportedly no longer work with him.

According to Navalny's supporters, the case against his lawyers may be related to the upcoming transfer of the opposition figure to a colony with a special regime and an attempt to completely isolate him from the world.

The article about the creation of an extremist community is one of the charges in Navalny's latest case. According to it, the politician was sentenced to 19 years in a colony with a special regime.

Putin offered Netanyahu help to end the war in Israel

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation today that Russia is ready to help end the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Kremlin said, citing Reuters.

"Vladimir Putin informed (Netanyahu) about the steps Russia is taking to help normalize the situation, prevent a further escalation of violence and a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip," the Russian presidency said.

Yesterday, the Russian head of state discussed the crisis with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority and stated that any form of violence against civilians is unacceptable.

"The Russian president expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives and relatives of the dead Israelis and emphasized that he categorically does not accept and condemns any actions that victimize the civilian population, including women and children," the Kremlin official said, quoted by TASS.

"The key moments of yesterday's telephone contacts with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria were presented to the Israeli side," the presidency specified.

In these talks, Putin expressed concern over the catastrophic increase in the number of civilian casualties in Gaza and the possible escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement "Hamas" into a regional war, the Kremlin said, as quoted by AFP.

To his colleagues, the Russian president expressed "extreme concern over the large-scale escalation of hostilities, accompanied by a catastrophic increase in the number of civilian casualties and worsening of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip."

Putin said he was ready to "coordinate efforts with all constructive partners to end hostilities as soon as possible and stabilize the situation", including through a draft resolution submitted by Russia to the UN Security Council, which aims to establish an "immediate, balanced and non-politicized humanitarian truce," the Kremlin communique said.

In the phone calls, the Russian president once again stated that a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict requires "the creation of an independent Palestinian state."

The office of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday shared details of his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the former briefed him on the ongoing counteroffensive against Hamas, following the October 7 terror attacks, and his talks with several leaders from the region and the Palestinian authorities.

"The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities," the Israel PM's office tweeted from its official handle on X.

It posted further that PM Netanyahu told the Russian President that the Israeli forces won't relent till they "eliminate Hamas".

"The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities," the Israeli PM's office posted further.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during their telephone conversation, Putin highlighted the measures Russia is taking to stop the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip from escalating further.

"President of Russia Vladimir #Putin spoke with Prime Minister of the State of Israel @netanyahu over the phone," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia posted on X.

"President Putin laid out the steps being taken by Russia to prevent the further escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip," it added.

Moscow said the conversation was centered on "the crisis situation resulting from the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

"The Israeli side was in particular informed of the essential points of telephone correspondences that took place today with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian President also expressed "his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased Israelis", the Kremlin said, according to The Moscow Times.

Along with that, he informed the Israeli leader of the measures taken by Russia to "promote the normalization of the situation, prevent a further escalation of violence, and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip".

The Russian President also expressed to Netanyahu his country's "fundamental desire to continue its targeted action aimed at ending" the crisis and achieving "a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means," according to a statement from the government, reported The Moscow Times.

The Israeli military is all set to launch a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip, but its extent and when it is carried out may be affected by operational considerations, as tensions grow on the northern border.

Meanwhile, Israel's National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi reaffirmed that the cabinet's war goal is to remove Hamas from military and political control over the Gaza Strip.

Hanegbi said at a recent cabinet meeting that the government approved a plan to "destroy" Hamas.

