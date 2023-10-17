The Evacuation of Bulgarians in Gaza depends on the Opening of the Border

Part of the Bulgarian sailors of the ship "Rojen", blocked at the Israeli port of Ashdod, have asked to leave the vessel and return to Bulgaria. The owner of the vessel has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that he will organize and bear all the costs of their recovery. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to an inquiry by the National Television.

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens who are on the territory of the Gaza Strip depends on reaching an agreement to open the Rafah border crossing for the admission of humanitarian aid from Egypt and the removal of foreign citizens and those with dual citizenship.

At the moment, such an agreement has not been finalized and implemented, indicates the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in continuous contact with the diplomatic missions of Bulgaria in Tel Aviv, Cairo and Ramallah and in close coordination with them and with other EU member states and partner countries is looking for opportunities to assist in the evacuation of our citizens from the Gaza Strip. Bulgarian diplomatic missions also maintain constant correspondence with local institutions in the respective countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a list of Bulgarian citizens and their family members who sought evacuation assistance. The same has been handed over to the Israeli and Egyptian authorities, from whom permissions are expected to leave Gaza and enter Egypt, respectively.

Bulgaria's diplomatic representation in Ramallah and the embassy in Cairo are in constant contact with the families of the Bulgarian citizens, and are ready to assist them with their evacuation from Gaza and their passage to Egypt, whenever possible. The embassy in Cairo is ready to provide logistical assistance to the Bulgarian citizens admitted to Egypt and their family members.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also states that two days ago contact was made between the Bulgarian embassy in Tel Aviv and a Bulgarian citizen - part of the crew of the ship "Rojen". The embassy has been briefed on the situation of the sailors and concerns have been expressed about the security situation in the port of Ashdod.

On 10 October, the crew disembarked in port and the sailors were instructed where and how to take cover in case they heard anti-aircraft sirens. According to the sailors, some of them want to be evacuated.

The Bulgarian authorities have been in contact with the owner of the ship and it has become clear that members of the crew wish to leave it. The owner of the ship "Rojen" has informed that he will organize and cover all expenses for the return of the sailors to their homeland. The owner has ensured that the vessel is regularly stocked with water and food.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs inspection confirmed that the port of Ashdod is open and functioning and there are other foreign ships waiting to be unloaded.

"There is no connection with the Bulgarian citizens in Gaza, therefore there is no way to take action to evacuate them". Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced this to journalists. On the National Telelvision, yesterday, journalist Georgi Milkov reported about 23 Bulgarians who are in the enclave and are waiting to be evacuated.

"I don't have exact information about how many people are in question, it is clear that there is no way to have stable communication in Gaza now," explained Denkov.

"Bulgaria alone would hardly be able to organize humanitarian corridors in Gaza. However, Bulgaria participates very actively as part of the pan-European efforts," he added.

In the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov later convened the Security Council in view of the complicated situation after the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel.

"The main purpose of these meetings is to hear up-to-date information. So, we will hear the updated reports of the services, and if there is anything new, then new solutions will be sought. For now, there is no new disturbing information," the Prime Minister said.

"There is no immediate threat of migratory pressure to our country", Denkov announced. "What worries me is a possible possibility of an escalation of the conflict. Fortunately, in the last 2 days we have seen a certain calming down, a certain balancing of the statements of the various participants. It is obvious that Hamas must be rooted out because it carries the terrorist charge within it, but at the same time it must be clear that there are civilians and their representation and protection must be sought so that a more sustainable peace can be created", added the Prime Minister.

Denkov pointed out that the authorities are ready to send a new government plane to evacuate Bulgarians from Israel, but for now it is not necessary.

The Embassy of Bulgaria in Israel and the Directorate "Situation Center" are ready to provide assistance to the ship's crew if the intervention of the Israeli authorities is necessary, as well as if it is decided to temporarily accommodate the sailors in Tel Aviv for the unloading period or to be taken out of Israel.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Tel Aviv operates two emergency telephone numbers that citizens can contact around the clock: + 972 54 764 0089, + 972 54 595 4379

Data on Bulgarian persons located on the territory of Israel can also be sent electronically to Consulate.TelAviv@mfa.bg, as well as to the Situation Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by email: crisis@mfa.bg and by phone: +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56

