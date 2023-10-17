Mariya Gabriel: Bulgaria is Not the Direction to which a Migration Flow would Go due to the Crisis in Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel said that Bulgaria is not the direction to which a potential migration flow would go because of the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Asked to comment on the country's accession to Schengen, Gabriel stated that Bulgaria is fully prepared to protect the external border of the European Union:

"I sincerely hope that my colleagues will understand that Bulgaria's place is in Schengen, not because it deserved it, but because it will bring many more benefits and will provide an even greater guarantee for the security of the external border and the functioning of the space itself " said foreign minister, Mariya Gabriel, at the "Meeting of business with the government" forum.

"Bulgaria is prepared for a new wave of refugees, the border is secured with sufficient forces," Social Minister Ivanka Shalapatova said this live on air of the National Radio.

"There is no country that can handle it alone. We are ready to welcome unaccompanied minors. There will be many. We are ready to trigger the international protection procedure for them. There is an opportunity for them to be accommodated in a secure area for children. All systems are activated. Our hope is that this conflict will end soon."

