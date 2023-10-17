The Average Monthly Pension in Bulgaria is 421 Euros

827.14 leva (or 421 euros) is the average monthly amount of pension in Bulgaria, the average amount of pension for the length of service and the age of a pensioner is 909.32 leva. This is clear from the data of the National Institute of Social Insurance for the cash performance of the budgets of the social insurance funds for September.

Pensioners for September 2023 are 1,223 fewer than a year earlier.

The average monthly pension of one pensioner is 827.14 leva, and compared to the previous month of August, the increase is 1.27. Compared to the same month of 2022, the average amount is 153.83 leva higher or 22.8%.

The average monthly amount of pension for length of service and age of one pensioner is 909.32 leva. It is 1.49 leva higher than in August, and compared to the same month last year, it has increased by 180.57 leva (24.8%).

As of September 30, 2023, the total amount of reported revenues of State Social Insurance is 8,288.4 million leva, which represents 73.8% implementation of the plan for the year. The received revenues are 1,029.3 million leva more than in the same period of 2022.

The total reported expenses amount to 15,852.4 million leva or 72.7% of the budget for the year. The expenses are 2,949.6 million leva more than last year. In the structure of total expenses, the largest share is occupied by pension expenses, which amount to 14,071.6 million leva. Pension expenses are 2,988.1 million leva, or 27% more compared to the same period of the previous year. year.

