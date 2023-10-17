Bulgaria: Registered Unemployment in September was 5.3% - The Same as in August

Registered unemployment in Bulgaria in September was 5.3 percent - the same as in August, the Employment Agency reported. The number of unemployed people registered at the labor offices at the end of last month was just under 150,000.

The newly registered unemployed in September were 22,000 people – they are 3,000 more than in August and 188 less than in September last year.

As a result of the work of the Roma and youth mediators, as well as the labor mediators in the labor offices, a total of 3,472 persons inactive on the labor market were activated last month.

In September, there was a decline in vacancies announced by employers. Job vacancies were nearly 11,000, up from almost 12,000 in August.

In the real economy, the largest number of vacancies are in the manufacturing industry (25.3%), education (25.1%), trade (13.0%), followed by public administration (7.1%), hospitality and catering (6.2%) and administrative and auxiliary activities (4.9%).

The most sought-after professions by businesses in September are: teachers; sellers; machine operators of stationary machinery and equipment; workers in the mining and processing industries, construction and transport; staff caring for people; personnel employed in the field of personal services; waste collection and related workers; skilled workers in the production of food, clothing, wood products; cleaners and helpers; drivers of motor vehicles and mobile equipment, etc.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg