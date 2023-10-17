US President Joe Biden will visit Israel tomorrow amid continued rocket attacks between Israel and the Hamas group and a growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the upcoming visit of President Joe Biden after seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his visit, Biden will meet with Netanyahu and make it clear that Israel has the right to defend itself. The US head of state will also reaffirm Washington's solidarity as Israel prepares for a ground operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Biden will then visit Jordan, where he will hold talks with Arab leaders about humanitarian aid, the White House added.

Prolonged talks between Blinken, Netanyahu and his cabinet have produced a result regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza, Blinken said, warning Hamas not to block supplies.

Iran has warned of a possible pre-emptive strike against Israel in the coming hours. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said this on Iranian state television. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said yesterday that time is running out for a political solution to the conflict between Israel and Hamas and that there may be an expansion of the war on other fronts.

Last night, Hamas again fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, where an air alert was declared, and the United Nations warned that the health system and hospitals in Gaza were on the verge of collapse due to a lack of water, fuel and supplies of medical products.

A Hamas spokesman said the group was holding between 200 and 250 Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that the war against Hamas will be long.

The UN Security Council did not accept the draft resolution submitted by Russia calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The document received support from five members - Russia, China, UAE, Gabon and Mozambique, and the minimum is approval from nine countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered him help to end the confrontation in the region, the Kremlin said. Before that, Putin also spoke with the leaders of Iran, Syria and Egypt. Today, the Russian head of state is in Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders within the forum of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

