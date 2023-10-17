COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 599 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 599, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,813 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 15.7 percent.

In the last 24 hours, three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 425 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 113 new arrivals in medical facilities.

382 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,275,756 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 4,705.

In the last 24 hours, 3,497 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, making the total since the start of the immunization campaign 4,659,781 vaccines.

A total of 38,506 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,318,967 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal