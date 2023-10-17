Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy and Cloudy

The minimum temperatures today will be between 3°C and 8°C, and the maximum - from 14°C to 19°C, in Sofia around 13-14°C. Cloudy weather will prevail, in places in southern Bulgaria with heavy rainfall in the southwestern regions. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will blow.

Cloudiness will also be significant over the Black Sea, but precipitation is not expected. It will blow to a moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be around 17-19°C. The temperature of the sea water is 20-21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

It will also be cloudy in the mountains, in places in the massifs of the southwestern half of the country with rain, above 1800 meters - there will be snow. The quantities in Rila, Pirin and the Western Rhodopes will be significant. A moderate south-easterly, strong south-westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

On Wednesday morning, there will also be rain in places in southern Bulgaria, but from the northwest the cloudiness will break and after noon, as in the coming days, sunny weather will prevail. It will warm quickly and noticeably and the maximum temperatures on Friday and Saturday will again be between 25°C and 30°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology