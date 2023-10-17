PM Denkov: Bulgaria has the Right to Impose a Tax on the Import and Transit of Russian Gas

"Bulgaria has the right to impose a tax on the import and transit of Russian gas".

This is how Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov commented on the tax of 20 leva (10 euros) per megawatt hour or approximately 100 cubic meters of Russian natural gas entering and passing through Bulgaria, introduced by the National Assembly. The decision is effective from October 13 this year, announced the press service of the Council of Ministers.

Despite the sanctions against Russia, “some countries were allowed to import Russian gas because they had no other options. Countries like Hungary and Serbia. But there are already interconnectors, so there are alternatives and Russian gas should not enjoy any special preferences," the Prime Minister also said.

He gave an example of the contract with the Turkish company BOTAS concluded by the caretaker government. It has a tas related to the import and processing of liquid natural gas.

"In fact, the tax that we introduced creates an opportunity for real competition between liquefied natural gas from different sources and the gas that comes from Russia," the prime minister added.

On Monday, Denkov was in Albania, where he participated in the summit of the heads of state and government within the framework of the Berlin process. They discussed the integration between the six countries of the Western Balkans on their common path to the EU.

"Negotiations with the EU are difficult for various reasons, but this does not prevent the countries themselves from integrating with each other in terms of trade, movement of goods, capital and people. This prepares them for their integration with the European Union," said the Prime Minister.

