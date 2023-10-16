Bulgaria: 17 People were detained in Burgas for Vote Buying

13 days before the local elections, the police in Burgas started a large-scale operation against vote buying. 17 people have already been detained in the territory of the entire region. 9 pre-trial proceedings were established under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas. In addition to private addresses, shops and points of sale of ferrous and non-ferrous metals are also searched.

Since early in the morning, the police have blocked off the Burgas district of Gorno Ezerovo. From several addresses, they brought out five people arrested on suspicion of vote buying.

"The schemes basically consist of giving credit or providing food and products in shops and in some other way engaging people with a financial side so that they can at a convenient moment be used, making them to vote for certain parties," said Commissioner Marin Dimitrov, head of the "Security Police" department at the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas.

Police are checking both the homes of the suspects and the cars used by the families. The grocery stores in the vicinity are also under the scope of the checks.

