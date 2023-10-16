Bulgaria: Bomb Threats in several Schools across the country

Society » INCIDENTS | October 16, 2023, Monday // 13:49
Bomb signals have been issued at schools in several cities across Bulgaria.

So far, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has information about submitted emails with bomb threats to schools in Ruse, Burgas and Sofia.

The emails were sent to different email addresses, each mentioning several schools in several different cities. At the moment, the police teams in the cities where there are bomb-threatened schools are acting according to procedure, the Ministry of the Interior specified.

Less than a year ago, similar threats were sent to dozens of schools across the country. After an investigation, the police then arrested several teenagers who turned out to be the authors of the email threats.

A bomb signal interrupted the classes at the School for Tourism in Ruse, reported BNR. All high school students have been evacuated from the building and currently police officers have entered the school for inspection.

Due to a bomb threat, the students of the Vocational High School of Economics in Shumen were also evacuated. The area is cordoned off.

