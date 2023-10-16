Bulgaria: Eco-Activists climbed a 50-meter Tower at TPP "Maritsa 3” and painted “CRIME”

Early this morning, six Greenpeace activists started a large-scale action by climbing to one of the highest points of the Maritsa 3 TPP in Dimitrovgrad.

Greenpeace states that their demonstration is a sign of protest against regular air and environmental pollution in the region and systemic abuses by the coal plant associated with businessman Hristo Kovachki.

In an address on their page, they demand the withdrawal of the plant's complex operating permit.

"Maritsa 3 produces 1% of the electricity in Bulgaria, but this happens at the expense of huge pollution, which harms local residents and the climate," Desislava Minkova, a participant in the protest, told the National Radio.

The participants from Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Croatia, Greece and Romania are united by the cause that every European citizen deserves the security of breathing clean air and living in a safe environment, environmentalists point out.

The action continues to this moment and is broadcast on the Facebook page of "Greenpeace-Bulgaria".

"We are reporting the actions of Greenpeace to the police and the prosecutor's office", the plant's lawyer Yulian Semerdzhiev told journalists.

According to him, yesterday at dusk, the plant started preparations for starting the production of electricity. In the early hours of today, security noticed people on the premises of the headquarters.

Because of the danger to the protesters, the ignition of the installations was stopped at 2:00 a.m., reports BTA.

