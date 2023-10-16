Bulgaria: Ukrainian tried to Bribe Policemen in Burgas with 300 dollars
A 34-year-old Ukrainian woman tried to bribe police officers in Burgas.
The woman was escorted by police officers to the Second District Office to clarify details of a case involving a found mobile phone that she did not hand over in the proper order.
In order not to be detained, the Ukrainian citizen threw three banknotes with a total value of 300 dollars into the front right seat of the official police car.
The woman was detained for 24 hours. Work on the case continues.
