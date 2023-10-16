Bulgaria: Ukrainian tried to Bribe Policemen in Burgas with 300 dollars

A 34-year-old Ukrainian woman tried to bribe police officers in Burgas.

The woman was escorted by police officers to the Second District Office to clarify details of a case involving a found mobile phone that she did not hand over in the proper order.

In order not to be detained, the Ukrainian citizen threw three banknotes with a total value of 300 dollars into the front right seat of the official police car.

The woman was detained for 24 hours. Work on the case continues.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg