Bulgaria: Annual Inflation is 6.3%

A new drop in annual inflation is reported by the National Statistical Institute. Monthly inflation is -0.1%, and annual inflation is 6.3%.

Inflation was measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with monthly inflation for September 2023 compared to the previous month and annual inflation for September 2023 compared to the same month of the previous year.

The largest decrease was registered in the groups: entertainment and culture (-10.1%) and restaurants and hotels (-1.9%).

The largest increase was in the groups: education (+4.0%), transport (+2.7%), clothing and footwear (+0.6%), health care (+0.6%) and food products and soft drinks (+0.5%).

Year-to-date inflation (September 2023 vs. December 2022) is 3.6%, and average annual inflation for the period October 2022 - September 2023 vs. October 2021 - September 2022 is 12.4%.

In September 2023, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services decreased in the following consumer groups:

entertainment and culture - decrease by 10.1%;

by 10.1%; restaurants and hotels - decrease by 1.9%.

In September 2023, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services increased in the following consumer groups:

education - increase by 4.0%;

by 4.0%; transport - increase by 2.7%;

by 2.7%; clothing and footwear - increase by 0.6%;

by 0.6%; healthcare - increase by 0.6%;

by 0.6%; food products and soft drinks - increase by 0.5%;

by 0.5%; various goods and services - increase by 0.3%;

by 0.3%; alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - increase by 0.1%;

by 0.1%; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - increase by 0.1%;

by 0.1%; home furnishings, goods and services for the household and for the usual maintenance of the home - an increase of 0.1%.

The prices of goods and services in the "Announcements" group remain unchanged.

