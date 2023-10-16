Vice-President Yotova: Bulgaria has One of the Most Secure External Borders in the EU

"Currently, Bulgaria has one of the most secure external borders in the European Union" - this is what Vice President Iliana Yotova commented in response to a question about whether Bulgaria is prepared for a possible wave of refugees:

"You see what is happening in Italy, in Greece, so regardless of the many voices that we hear, not only inside the country, but also outside, the skeptics regarding our accession to Schengen, I think that Bulgaria will also this time manage the situation. Of course, this cannot be our task alone. My reproach is to the European institutions, because you know that the pact on migration is blocked, it is not moving, it is not accepted, and unfortunately some of the clauses inside it are not are in no way beneficial for Bulgaria, because the so-called Dublin Agreement will continue to operate, which condemns us to be a country that will mainly take care of the people who will set foot on European territory for the first time".

The Vice President stated that the convening of the National Security Advisory Council is solely at the discretion of the Head of State, Rumen Radev. According to Yotova, he has already held a very serious consultative meeting with the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and the security services and that everything that develops as a crisis in Israel and in Gaza is being carefully monitored.

Iliana Yotova opened the "Platform of Francophonie, Multilingualism and Cooperation in Europe" forum at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

