Day 600 of the Invasion of Ukraine: No End in Sight for this War

Day 600 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

According to Ukraine , Russia 's attempts to advance in Avdiivka have been weakened

Russia has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea

Kyiv : Russia carried out new missile and drone attacks against Ukraine last night

Cowards reported Russian governor to the police after he said there was "no need" for war in Ukraine

Qatar will return three Ukrainian children from Russia after repatriation talks

Meeting in Beijing between the head of Chinese diplomacy and his Russian counterpart



According to Ukraine, Russia's attempts to advance in Avdiivka have been weakened

The attempts by the Russians to storm the strategically important town in Eastern Ukraine seem to be losing momentum, Ukrainian representatives quoted by the Associated Press said today.

Ukrainian forces have repelled 15 Russian attacks against Avdiivka in four directions in the last 24 hours, said the Ukrainian General Staff. This is compared to up to 60 attacks a day in the middle of last week, said the head of the town administration Vitaly Barabash. The weakening of the attacks suggests that Russian attempts to conquer Avdiivka are slowing down, Barabash said.

Based in Washington, the ISW as a whole agrees to this assessment. "The Russian forces continued their offensive operations aimed at surrounding Avdiivka..., but they have not yet made additional progress against the background of a probable drop in Russian operations in the area," said the Institute of War Study,

The Standing Representative of Russia at the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the Security Council on Friday that intensifying attacks in Eastern Ukraine is a new stage in Moscow's campaign.

With the onset of winter conditions that will limit military operations, both sides are trying to achieve a breakthrough on the battlefield that could activate their efforts and increase their combat spirit, the AP notes. Ukraine began its own counteroffensive about four months ago. It made some progress, but its limited successes emphasize how difficult the fight against the more numerous forces of the Kremlin is.

Avdiivka is located in the northern suburbs of Donetsk. The town gives the Ukrainian artillery an advantage over the neighboring city to it and can serve as a starting point for its liberation.

The AP notes that it is not possible to check the allegations of both sides in the conflict for the battlefield situation.

Russia has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea

Russia has added two missile-launching vessels to its Black Sea fleet, military authorities in southern Ukraine said in a message on Telegram. These missile carriers can fire up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Authorities warned that the threat of missile strikes was very high and urged residents to heed warnings and head to shelters if necessary.

Currently, Russia has a total of seven warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy said. Two new Russian Navy frigates are now present and on active combat duty in the Black Sea, along with a submarine.

"As of 11:30 a.m. on October 14, 2023, seven enemy warships, including the Kalibr cruise missile carrier, are on combat duty in the Black Sea;

An enemy ship is on combat duty in the Sea of Azov; four enemy ships are also in the Mediterranean Sea", said the communiqué issued by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 14. It also notes that the Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the Sea of Azov.

On October 14, the UK Ministry of Defense announced that after suffering losses in Ukrainian strikes, Russia was doubling its defenses in the Black Sea.

Since July 2022, Ukraine has taken the initiative in the northwestern Black Sea, forcing the powerful Russian Black Sea Fleet to defend against unmanned surface vessels (USVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile attacks, as well as special operations. With notable and embarrassing exceptions, however, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has mostly continued to train, support, and defend itself while firing cruise missiles into Ukraine. It can almost certainly continue to do so from the eastern Black Sea.

Despite the largely intact capabilities of the Russian Navy, the only realistic option for them is to use their conventional firepower superiority to seize the initiative in the Western Black Sea. The risk of further military losses and the dire political consequences of a Russian navy openly attacking merchant shipping would very likely outweigh any gain from attempting to impose a blockade on Ukraine-related trade.

Kyiv: Russia carried out new missile and drone attacks against Ukraine last night

Russia fired five missiles and 12 kamikaze drones at Ukraine in an overnight attack, the Ukrainian air force said early on Monday, Reuters reported.

The air force said the missiles, of which two were shot down, were aimed at northern and eastern regions, while the drones, of which 11 were shot down, were fired in several directions with a focus on western Ukraine.

The governor of the eastern Poltava region, Filip Pronin, said that the region was attacked by drones and missiles and that three civilians were hospitalized as a result.

"Fortunately, no civilian or critical infrastructure was affected. However, rocket fragments damaged several private homes," he wrote on Telegram.

Russia also carried out artillery fire and airstrikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging several residential buildings and infrastructure and injuring an elderly woman, the local governor said.

Cowards reported Russian governor to the police after he said there was "no need" for war in Ukraine

A Russian governor has been reported to the police after she said Russia "doesn't need" the war in Ukraine.

Natalia Komarova is the governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District. She made her comments at a meeting with residents of the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Saturday. She was then reported for "discrediting the Russian armed forces", AP and BTA reported.

Komarova is also a member of President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party.

Whistleblowers have called on the authorities to investigate her. She has not been detained or charged.

In a video of the event, the wife of a Russian soldier is heard commenting to the governor that the mobilized men were ill-equipped for the front line. Komarova replies that Russia was not prepared for the invasion of Ukraine.

"In general, we did not prepare for this war. We don't need it. We were building a radically different world, so in that respect there were bound to be some inconsistencies and unresolved issues,” she said.

Her comments prompted pro-military activists to denounce her to the authorities for "discrediting the Russian armed forces".

Days after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament approved legislation banning disparaging of the military and the spread of "false information" about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russian courts have used it to fine and jail opposition critics, including those who describe Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine as a war, rather than using the Kremlin's preferred euphemism of "special military operation."

Qatar will return three Ukrainian children from Russia after repatriation talks

Three Ukrainian children taken to Russia will be handed over to Qatari diplomats in Moscow this week under a mechanism set up by Qatar to return many more children from Russia to Ukraine, a Qatari official briefed on the plans told Reuters today.

On Friday, Qatar facilitated the return of another Ukrainian child, a 7-year-old who was already with his grandmother and traveling to Ukraine via Estonia, the official said.

The next three children are boys aged 2 and 9 and a 17-year-old girl.

Kyiv has identified 20,000 children as being taken to Russia or Russian-controlled territory without the consent of family or guardians.

The return of those first four children is testing a system the Gulf Arab state created after months of secret negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv, according to a Qatari official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater confirmed the mediation in a statement and described this week's repatriation as "just the first step".

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova announced a short initial list of Ukrainian children to be repatriated with a team of Qatari diplomats who verified each child's identity, the official said.

It is unclear how many more children Russia will allow to be returned to Ukraine through the Qatari mechanism after these four, the official said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, around 400 children have been returned.

But last week the UN human rights agency expressed concern that there is no system in place to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children.

The first four children "were the first to be checked and (Russia and Ukraine) agreed that their parents had been found," an official said.

Qatari diplomats will escort the children across the border into Estonia, Latvia or Belarus or to Qatar on a chartered flight before returning them to Ukraine, the official said.

The Qatari official added that Ukraine had approached the Arab country to mediate the return of children.

Qatar, a small but energy-rich country, has ambitious foreign policy goals. It was recently in the spotlight of global diplomacy when it brokered a prisoner swap between the US and Iran.

Qatar is also mediating between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges for illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Meeting in Beijing between the head of Chinese diplomacy and his Russian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi received his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov today, ahead of the expected visit to China by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third forum on the New Silk Roads, reported AFP.

China and Russia, two neighboring countries, share a common desire to oppose what they see as American hegemony and have grown proverbially closer since Russia's intervention in Ukraine, which Beijing refuses to condemn.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg