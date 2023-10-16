The US, Israel and Egypt have Agreed to a Ceasefire Regime in Southern Gaza

Egypt, Israel and the United States agreed to a cease-fire regime from 9 a.m. local and Bulgarian time.

Arab media and Reuters are talking about it, as it coincided with the opening of the Rafah border crossing until 5 p.m. for the delivery of aid to Gaza after a week of "total blockade" of the strip.

The decision also coincides with an unfolding humanitarian disaster in southern Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled the north ahead of an expected Israeli army ground operation in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The "Reuters" agency does not have information on how long this regime will last and speaks of "several hours". According to the correspondent of "Al Arabiya" and "Al Hadas" at the border, the truce will last for five hours, i.e. until 2 p.m. Bulgarian time.

More than 100 trucks are expected to cross the border, according to Al Arabiya. However, diplomats in the region warn that the situation there remains unpredictable.

Rafah is the only possibility to deliver aid to Gaza, as it is the only point in the Strip that is not controlled by Israel.

Traffic through Rafah is restricted by Egypt due to strained relations with Hamas, which has its roots in the Muslim Brotherhood. After the start of Israeli strikes on Gaza, the border was closed.

