Bulgarian Sailors on board the ship “Rojen”: We Do Not Feel Safe here in Ashdod

The Bulgarian ship "Rojen", which is located in the Israeli port of Ashdod and near the hostilities, will leave the dangerous area in a week at the earliest.

Bombings are taking place in the immediate vicinity. The executive director of the Bulgarian Navy, Alexander Kalchev, told the National Television that there was no danger to the crew.

However, BNT was contacted by sailors from the ship who said they did not feel safe.

"The sirens have sounded and we are waiting for the bombs on the Rojen ship. Just don't let them fall on us, that's bad. As our company and Mr. Kalchev say in the news of BNT 1, everything is calm, there is no war for them. We are immortal, that's it. "

"We also have footage showing the proximity of the battles".

All sailors on board, who are 14 Bulgarians and five Ukrainians, are fine.

The ship's danger level, despite the war situation, is First, which is the lowest, but according to the crew, the level should be higher.

According to them, all other ships maintain the highest level - Three. The sailors claim that no one asked them if they agreed to work in a war zone and under international rules they cannot be forced to.

They are worried because the ship is loaded with sulfur.

Bulgaria's ambassador to Israel, Slavena Gergova, told BNT that the sailors have not contacted the embassy, but she is ready to assist them if necessary.

