Poland's Ruling Party appears to be Losing their Majority in Parliament
Poland's ruling Law and Justice party will try to form a government if the president assigns the task to do it, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polish state television.
Adviser to the head of state, Andrzej Duda, has already said that in all probability the formation will receive the mandate. The incumbents are winning the country's parliamentary elections by a narrow margin, but are losing their majority in the Sejm (the lower house of the parliament), exit polls show.
According to the preliminary results, the party will have 200 parliamentary seats out of a total of 460, and the opposition parties led by "Civic Coalition" will have 248 deputies. The first partial official results are expected later today.
If the figures are officially confirmed, it would mark a significant turnaround in Polish politics and an end to eight years of nationalist rule marked by Poland's disputes with the European Union over issues as diverse as the rule of law, media freedom and migration.
Civic Coalition leader Donald Tusk, who is also a former president of the European Council, promised to improve relations with Brussels and was quick to state:
"I have been an athlete and a politician for many years. I have never been so happy in my life as with this second place. Poland won. Democracy won. We ousted 'Law and Justice' from power!".
Jarosław Kaczynski, who heads the ruling party, admitted that it is not clear whether the party will have a new mandate:
"We are still faced with the question of whether we can translate this success into another mandate and that is something we do not know yet. But we have to hope and know that whether we are in power or in opposition, we will continue to realize our project in different ways and we will not allow Poland to be betrayed".
