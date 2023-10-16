COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 70 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 70, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
During the last 24 hours, 530 tests were performed, of which 13.2 percent were positive. There are 4,491 active cases, and 55 people have been reported as cured.
Two patients have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,503.
392 people were hospitalized. There are 27 in intensive care units. There are 13 newly admitted to hospitals.
During the last 24 hours, 127 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered.
