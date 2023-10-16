Weather in Bulgaria: Windy and Cold Weather at the Start of the Week

Today the cloudiness from the north-west will reduce quickly and there will be sunny weather over most of the country, but before noon over southern and eastern areas it will still be significant and there will be light rain in isolated places. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow, which will significantly weaken after noon. Minimum temperatures - between 8°C and 13°C; maximum - between 16°C and 21°C, slightly lower in North-Eastern Bulgaria.

It will be cloudy along the Black Sea before noon and light rain will fall in many places. Cloudiness from the north will decrease rapidly after noon. Before noon, a moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow, which will gradually weaken during the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 17°C. The temperature of the sea water is 20-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

In the mountains, clouds from the northwest will quickly reduce to sunny weather. Precipitation is possible in the Rhodopes, where cloud cover will decrease at the latest. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow, which will begin to weaken after noon. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

Cloudy weather will prevail on Tuesday, with rain showers in places. It will be relatively cool for the period, with minimum temperatures between 3°C and 8°C and maximums between 14°C and 19°C. It will be almost rainless in the coming days. The wind will be light. It will quickly and sensitively warm up in the weekend.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology