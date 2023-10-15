Prayer for Peace in Solidarity with the Victims in Israel: Bulgaria Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Act of "Hamas”

Bulgaria strongly condemns the terrorist act of "Hamas" and stands categorically behind Israel - this message was sent by President Rumen Radev, the Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov, Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel and Temporary Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, who participated in a Prayer for Peace in the Sofia Synagogue.

All expressed the view that Israel has the right to respond by all means permitted under international law. It is extremely important that the hostages held by the terrorists be released as quickly as possible, according to the representatives of the various authorities in Bulgaria. They expressed hope that the conflict would not escalate throughout the region.

The prayer was attended by ministers, people's representatives, ambassadors and representatives of the Jewish community in Bulgaria.

The prayer for peace was organized in solidarity and sympathy with the victims and their families, with a call for peace in the region following the unprecedented terrorist attack by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas against Israel on October 7. As a result of the surprise attack, about 1,300 people were killed in Israel, many of them civilians. There are about 150 hostages taken in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

"Bulgaria strongly condemns the unprecedented attack against the State of Israel and the deliberate killing of civilians. Terrorist acts and violence can never be justified in any way and for any political cause," said President Rumen Radev.

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel added that all efforts should be aimed at ending terror:

"Israel is within its right to defend itself in accordance with humanitarian and international law. The hostages must be released, without any preconditions. Regional escalation must be prevented," Gabriel added.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rosen Zhelyazkov, recalled that for Bulgaria, the Jewish people are brothers:

"We pray for all who will lead the just fight against terrorism so that the world can be the place we all want it to be."

Israel's ambassador Yosi Levi Sfari added that everyone can make their choice - either to support Israel or to support terror.

