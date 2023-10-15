Israel is preparing for a Full-Scale Offensive

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces said a land, air and water offensive is planned, but gave no details.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited army infantry units located along the border with the Gaza Strip and said the next stage of the military operation was approaching.

According to the New York Times, Israel has postponed its ground offensive due to unfavorable weather conditions.

More than 1,300 people were killed a week ago after militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated Israel to attack civilians and soldiers. More than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory airstrikes.

Israel's army said it was preparing for an "integrated and coordinated air, sea and land attack" against the Gaza Strip. The preparatory stage, which also includes the already announced mobilization of nearly 300,000 reserve troops, is nearing its end.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that around 300 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. According to the information, the dead were mostly children and women. Another 800 people were injured.

Earlier, Israel ordered 1,100,000 civilians currently in the northern Gaza Strip to move south before the army launched a ground operation against Hamas.

Thousands are trying to flee the area by car or on foot. Information was confirmed that women and small children were killed in a strike against a civilian convoy. The World Health Organization condemned the evacuation order and declared forcing hospital patients to move a "death sentence". The UN also called on Israel to rescind the order, warning it would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met late last night in Qatar. The two "agreed to continue cooperation" to achieve the radical group's goal, the movement said in a statement.

Russia has asked the UN Security Council to vote tomorrow on the draft resolution on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The document calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians as well as all acts of terrorism. Calls have also been made for the release of the hostages, for the access of humanitarian aid and for the safe evacuation of civilians in need.

The US Secretary of Defense has ordered a second aircraft carrier battle group to head to the Eastern Mediterranean.

"As part of our efforts to deter hostilities against Israel or any efforts to expand this war following the Hamas attack on Israel, the group includes the cruise missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), the guided-missile destroyers Gravely and Mason, and the Carrier Air Wing Three with nine fighter squadrons and relevant staff personnel," the statement said.

Carrier Air Wing Three is actually part of the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower, which will join the USS Gerald Ford, which is already in the area with its battle group. Also earlier in the week, the US Air Force announced the deployment of squadrons of F-15, F-16 fighter jets and A-10 ground attack aircraft to the area.

"The increase in deployed American force signals the ironclad commitment of the United States to Israel's security and our determination to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war", the statement said.

