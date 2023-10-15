Bulgaria: Prayer for Peace in the Sofia Synagogue
The president, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the foreign minister are invited.
The prayer for peace will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Sofia Synagogue.
The organizers state that the event is a response to the Jewish community in Bulgaria and all friends of Israel and is aimed at expressing solidarity and empathy with the victims and their families, with a call for peace in the region after the unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel on October 7. The ceremony will be attended by President Rumen Radev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel, Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov, representatives of the institutions, the diplomatic corps, etc.
The organizers are the Organization of Jews in Bulgaria "Shalom", the Central Israeli Spiritual Council, the Federation of Zionists in Bulgaria, the Organization of Friends of Israel in Bulgaria "Negev" and the Office of the American Jewish Committee in Bulgaria.
