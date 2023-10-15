Bulgaria Reinforces its Border with Turkey with Additional Troops

President Rumen Radev believes that an unprecedented humanitarian crisis could cause an escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Fifty servicemen have already been sent to Bulgaria's border with Turkey, in addition to the 300 already stationed there, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev explained. The president said he was not at war with the intelligence agency, but that the government did not understand the nature and functions of intelligence.

A humanitarian crisis and global destabilization are the potential consequences of a growing military escalation in the Middle East, President Rumen Radev explained. Both countries, the UN and the international community must de-escalate the situation.

"Because you can see that the tension is growing by the hour and the probability that other participants will be involved is not small at all," explained the president.

At this stage, NATO is not planning support for Israel in a collective format, added Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, who returned from the Alliance's Defense Ministers' Meeting.

"NATO expressed full political support to the State of Israel, which was the target of a horrific terrorist act and action in general, but NATO does not envisage or plan an operation in this region. However, certain countries have already expressed their intention to help Israel ensure its security," said the defense minister.

350 soldiers are already on the Bulgarian-Turkish border to guard it, as the services estimate that Bulgaria may be affected by a new wave of migration.

"Over 50 military personnel we have sent to the border. This is in addition to the 300-plus military personnel we already had. So the army is helping to guard our border. If necessary, of course, in some short period of time we will send more", said Tagarev.

According to the president, the question is not only to send military to the border, but also Bulgarian services together with the partner ones to hit the centers of the international networks for illegal migrants.

"So until we, together with our partners, deal with these centers that are in their countries, not in Bulgaria, that feed this powerful, criminal international network, it will be very difficult for us to protect the border alone here," said the head of state.

Both the president and the defense minister do not think that a new migration wave would limit Bulgaria's chances of Schengen membership by the end of the year.

"No. I think everyone understands the current situation and the conditions under which we have to guarantee the security of the border. We will do everything possible to guarantee it as necessary," the defense minister said.

"During both the caretaker government and my participation in the Council of the EU, this term was agreed upon, in October of this year, with a clear plan, with clear actions and interactions, so I expect much more active actions from the government specifically in terms of interaction with our partners," commented Rumen Radev.

The president said he was not in conflict with the government over the services.

"There is no war between me and the cabinet about the services. There is a huge misunderstanding from the cabinet about the tasks, the essence, the functions of the services, their interaction with foreign partners, and I am here appealing for a much more serious attitude toward the services and the people in the services that, you see, they're doing a great job in the situation they're put in," he explained.

He also responded to the criticism of GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who stated that for 3 years only generals have been produced in the defense ministry.

"At least I have produced real generals, not fictional ones - from a major to a major general, as is the case with some party leaders. I did not allow myself such nonsense with the epaulet," said the head of state.

Rumen Radev did not directly answer whether he would convene a National Security Advisory Council because of the war between Israel and Hamas.

