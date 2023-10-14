Day 598 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia has destroyed 300,000 tons of Grain since it pulled out of the Deal

Day 598 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

A senior Russian diplomat may discuss with Hamas the possible release of hostages

Hamas appreciates Putin's position on regulating the situation in Gaza



Russia has hit six civilian ships, 150 port and grain facilities and destroyed more than 300,000 tons of grain since it pulled out in July from an agreement on safe exports of Ukrainian food through the Black Sea, Ukraine's government said today, as quoted by Reuters.

It added that 21 vessels had already been loaded with grain for export and were using the new humanitarian grain corridor in the Black Sea announced by Kyiv in August. According to the Ukrainian government, a total of 25 ships entered Ukrainian ports to be loaded.

In recent weeks, North Korea has delivered to Russia "more than a thousand containers" of military equipment and ammunition, a spokesman for the White House announced yesterday, quoted by AFP.

This equipment will be used "to attack Ukrainian cities and to kill Ukrainian civilians," John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, told reporters.

The spokesman presented an infographic illustrating, he said, the route of certain containers from a port in North Korea to a Russian warehouse near Russia's border with Ukraine.

John Kirby said that in return, North Korea sought to receive Russian military equipment and "advanced technology", specifically aircraft, missiles, armored vehicles and ballistic missile production equipment.

The US "has already observed Russian ships unloading containers in North Korea that may be the first deliveries" of Russian military equipment.

"This growing military partnership between North Korea and Russia, including through technology transfer, threatens the stability of the region and the international non-proliferation regime," Kirby said.

A senior Russian diplomat may discuss with Hamas the possible release of hostages

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov may meet with representatives of Hamas in Qatar next week and discuss the possible release of hostages taken during the attack on Israel a week ago, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Bogdanov told RIA that he goes to Qatar and usually meets with Hamas representatives every time he is there.

"If they wish, we always keep in touch. Moreover, in this situation, such a (meeting) is useful for solving practical issues, including the release of the hostages," Bogdanov said.

Hamas carried out the deadliest attack in Israel's history a week ago, killing more than 1,300 people and taking dozens hostage in Gaza. Israel responded with the most intense airstrikes of its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians. Authorities in Gaza said 1,900 people were killed.

Russia drafted a UN Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire. President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that the expected Israeli army ground operation in Gaza would result in an "absolutely unacceptable" level of civilian casualties.

Hamas appreciates Putin's position on regulating the situation in Gaza

The Palestinian movement "Hamas" appreciates the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's efforts to regulate the situation in the Gaza Strip, reads a statement by "Hamas", quoted by TASS.

"We in the Hamas movement appreciate the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people and the fact that he does not accept the blockade of the Gaza Strip, the cessation of humanitarian aid and the attack on the unarmed civilian population. We also reaffirm that we welcome Russia's continued efforts aimed at ending the systematic and barbaric Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the text said.

TASS recalls that earlier the Russian president stated that Israel is under a brutal attack, but the conflict can only be resolved through the creation of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also noted that in the event of ground operations in Gaza, civilian casualties would be unacceptable.

The Deputy Minister of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Bogdanov, in his turn emphasized that the forced evacuation of the residents of the Gaza Strip is a violation of human rights.

