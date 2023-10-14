Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: NATO Supports Israel, but does Not Plan an Operation in the Area
Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced that more than 50 military personnel were sent to the Bulgarian-Turkish border in order to strengthen security. The measure is related to a possible new wave of refugees due to the conflict in the Middle East.
"This is in addition to the over 300 troops we already had. So the army is helping to protect our border. If necessary, of course, for some short period of time, we will send more," he pointed out.
Minister Tagarev stated that NATO is not planning a military operation in the Middle East region.
"NATO expressed full political support for the State of Israel, which was the target of a horrific terrorist act, and action in general. But NATO in general does not envisage, does not plan an operation in this region. Individual countries, however, have already expressed their intention to help Israel ensure its security", explained the Minister of Defense.
