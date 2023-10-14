Bulgaria’s President: Escalating Hostilities in Israel could lead to Global Destabilization

"The escalation of hostilities in Israel holds enormous potential for global destabilization and leads to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis". President Rumen Radev said this to journalists after a ceremony at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

"Therefore, we expect both sides to realize their responsibility towards peace, security, and the lives of thousands of people in the explosive region of the Middle East. And there should be restraint, there should be reason to avoid further escalation, which could lead to difficult reversible consequences. And the timely and adequate reactions of both the UN and the entire international community are very important in order for there to be de-escalation," said Radev.

President Radev did not answer the question of whether he would convene the National Security Advisory Council because of the crisis in the Middle East, after earlier this week he held a consultative meeting to which the leaders of the parliamentary parties were not invited.

The head of state stressed the need for the Bulgarian army to arm itself with cheap but modern technologies.

"And it is extremely important to understand that a technological upgrade is needed for both the security services and the Border Police, especially the armed forces. It's not just about the big modernization projects so far - ships, planes, combat vehicles. They must continue, but it is high time to start engaging much more actively with low-budget projects – with drones, with anti-drone systems, with engaging information from space," he pointed out.

