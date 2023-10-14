Bulgaria: Ex-PM Borissov Warned his “Assembly” Partners WCC-DB that he could Trigger New Early Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov warned "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" that he could trigger new early elections. Borissov found a reason for this in yesterday's speeches of the leaders of WCC-DB, after the vote of no confidence was rejected. At a pre-election meeting in Shumen, the GERB leader reproached his colleagues for taking credit for themselves and thus belittling the role of GERB-SDS in maintaining governance and the legislative changes adopted so far.

"And it's logical to say We together made these changes. But to say 'We made them' and those two want to pretend to be interesting behind our backs. It's just presumptuous. And it's just not true. And just, if you don't correct yourself, a new vote is coming," said Borissov on the occasion of the BSP's announced intention to collect signatures for a new vote of no confidence in the government. This time on the subject of "national security and defense".

After the elections in April, GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" did not gather enough votes to rule alone. A shake "coalition" was then formed, on the principle of voting important laws for the country in its Euro-Atlantic future, named by the media in Bulgaria as the "assembly".

