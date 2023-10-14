The World calls on Israel to Avoid a Humanitarian Catastrophe in the Gaza Strip

The UN and a number of countries have called on Israel to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. Israeli infantry units entered the area for the first time since the start of the war with Hamas, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy the group.

US President Joe Biden has assured that overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a priority for Washington.

"We cannot ignore the fact that most Palestinians have nothing to do with Hamas," Biden said.

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the northern Gaza Strip after the Israeli army ordered them to evacuate ahead of an expected ground operation in response to the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

"Last week's counteroffensive in Gaza is just the beginning", the Israeli prime minister said in a televised address.

Netanyahu vowed that Israel would destroy Hamas and end the war stronger than ever.

A senior Hamas military commander who led the Islamist group's air operations in Gaza City was killed in Israeli airstrikes, AFP reported, citing the Israeli military.

Murad Abu Murad was killed yesterday when Israeli fighter jets attacked a Hamas operational center, the statement said. So far, there is no confirmation from the organization.

