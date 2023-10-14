Bulgaria: 96 People were flown back from Tel Aviv on board a Government Plane

Shortly after 1 a.m. last night, the government plane landed at Sofia Airport with 96 passengers on board, most of them with Bulgarian citizenship, and some with Israeli family members.

The passengers were welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel, the department announced.

"Bulgaria was the first country that helped Bulgarians in need of help to return home. We are guided by two things - care for our compatriots and coordinated actions," the deputy prime minister said yesterday in the National Assembly.

Mariya Gabriel and the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov gave a joint statement and pointed out that they are working in full coordination of their actions.

"The government plane will operate as long as possible and as long as our compatriots need it," Gabriel said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg