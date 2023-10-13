Bulgaria: The Vote of No Confidence Did Not Pass - The Government received Enough Support

The first vote of no confidence against the "Denkov-Gabriel" government was expectedly unsuccessful. During the voting, 71 were "for", 143 "against" - i.e. support the government. There were no "abstain" votes.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov did not attend the vote. However, DPS deputy Delyan Peevski was in the hall, although the fate of the government did not depend on his vote, as well as the votes of the entire DPS group.

GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" have more than 121 deputies, which is enough for a ruling majority and support of a government.

48 deputies from GERB (out of a total of 69), 62 from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (out of a total of 63) and 33 from DPS (out of a total of 36) voted "against" the vote and "for" the government.

"There were no arguments that essentially required this vote of no confidence. It was just a waste of parliamentary time". Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said this to journalists in the parliament and commented on the failed vote of no confidence against the cabinet for its policy in the "Energy" sector.

"The opposition started with the wrong approach, their arguments are false, they are based on lies," the prime minister pointed out.

Denkov assured that the government is trying to help people from the areas near the coal plants.

"This morning I was in Plovdiv, in the industrial zone. There are all the prerequisites to develop a similar industrial zone in Stara Zagora and other cities", pointed out the Prime Minister.

He expressed his gratitude to all the people's representatives who supported the government in today's vote in the plenary hall.

"It's important to have political support. Without it, we can't do anything. I highly value every single 'yes' vote (in this case, 'against' vote). This gives us a reason to continue and implement our management program" Denkov said.

When asked how he would comment on the absence of GERB leader Boyko Borissov from today's vote, Denkov answered:

"Ask him. I have nothing to comment on."

And added:

"I am ready to listen to anyone who has something to say and it would be useful. I listen to anyone who approaches in good faith and constructively. If Mr. Borissov has appropriate proposals, I hear them. If there is something I do not agree with, I act in the way that I think is right. For me, it is key that we work on our priorities and implement our program, as well as having parliamentary support for the laws that are important."

According to him, another vote of no confidence against the cabinet, this time for its security and defense policy, would again be a "waste of time".

