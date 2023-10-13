The Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensured the Return from Israel of another 14 Bulgarians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the embassies of the Republic of Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia, ensured the return of another 14 Bulgarians.

After organizing the return of 92 Bulgarians on the first flight and 76 on the second flight on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Tel Aviv and the Situation Center Directorate, managed to secure another 57 seats for Bulgarian citizens on a private airline flight on October 11.

Among those successfully brought out of the country were 29 tourists, families with small children and citizens located in particularly risky areas, humanitarian cases, etc.

On October 12, with the help of the Embassy of the Republic of Greece in Israel, 11 more Bulgarians were picked up.

Today, the return of three more Bulgarian citizens was organized through the embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia in Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs those wishing to leave the territory of the State of Israel, Bulgarian citizens and members of their families (spouse and children under the age of 18) that on October 13 after 8:00 p.m., a charter flight Tel Aviv - Sofia will be operated.

The price of the ticket is 200 euros, including one piece of checked baggage, up to 23 kg.

Bulgarian citizens wishing to purchase plane tickets should request this by e-mail: crisis@mfa.bg, in order to receive additional instructions. In the e-mail, the three names of all travelers, the social security number and a copy of the foreign passport should be sent.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Tel Aviv operates two emergency telephone numbers that citizens can contact around the clock: + 972 54 764 0089 / + 972 54 595 4379.

Data on Bulgarian persons located on the territory of Israel can also be sent electronically to Consulate.TelAviv@mfa.bg, as well as to the Situation Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at email: crisis@mfa.bg and phone numbers: +359 2 948 24 04 / +359 2 971 38 56.

