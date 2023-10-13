Day 597 of the Invasion of Ukraine: There is No Alternative to a Negotiated Solution to the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict according to Putin

Day 597 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin : There is no alternative to a negotiated solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The "Sea Baby" made the Russian Black Sea fleet cry again

PACE: Russia is a dictatorship, Putin is a dictator

Fierce fighting continues for Avdiivka in the Donbas region

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee

Moscow will screen returning Russians according to their views on the war with Ukraine



Putin: There is no alternative to a negotiated solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an immediate end to the bloodshed between Israelis and Palestinians and stressed that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Putin said this in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, where he met with the leaders of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Vladimir Putin warned that a possible ground operation by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip would lead to unacceptable losses among the civilian population. And he added that the most important thing now is to stop the bloodshed. Putin called for collective efforts in order to cease fire and stabilize the situation and indicated that Russia is ready to act in coordination with all, in his words, "constructive partners".

"We proceed from the fact that there is no alternative to a negotiated solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Their goal should be the UN's two-state formula, which implies the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem."

At the same time, Putin added that Israel had been subjected to an attack unprecedented in its cruelty and had the right to defend itself.

The "Sea Baby" made the Russian Black Sea fleet cry again

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Naval Forces, attacked the missile carrier "Buyan-M" and the large ship "Pavel Derzhavin" with experimental marine drones.

This was the Ukrainian "Sea Baby" drone. It is an experimental model of a marine drone that is capable of moving even in a storm, hiding from detection behind high waves.

SBU sources have not yet disclosed details, but note that the Russian submarine "Alrosa" barely managed to escape from "their boy".

"After the first detonation, the Russian minesweepers and divers failed to detect our know-how. Yesterday was a lucky day for the Alrosa submarine, which so far managed to avoid our developments. However, the cruise missile carrier 'Buyan' could not repeat the luck of 'Alrosa', so today it was hit during the Sevastopol raid by the experimental weaponry of the 'Sea Baby'". The SBU warns the Russians - "do not pass through Ukrainian waters if you want to keep at least some remnants of your fleet," said a source from the service, led by Vasyl Malyuk.

This morning it became clear that a Russian ship was blown up during a raid near Sevastopol.

As reported by the "Crimean Wind" Telegram channel and Mariupol mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko, residents of the city center heard a thud and car alarms went off.

According to preliminary data, the small missile ship "Buyan-M" from project 21631 has exploded and is smoking. The vessel is carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles.

Minesweeper project 266 left Sevastopol and headed to the scene of the accident. The Russians do not comment on anything.

According to "Crimean Wind", a helicopter also flew to the scene of the explosion. The injured and dead have been evacuated. Videos appeared on Telegram showing doctors treating the injured sailors.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mihail Razvozhaev, explained that there were no explosions, and that "the loud sounds in the area in the North port were due to an exercise."

"Search and rescue exercises are also being conducted in the Black Sea," he assures.

A day ago, information also appeared that the large patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Pavel Derzhavin" may have encountered a mine near the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed that the "Pavel Derzhavin" was damaged in the Black Sea, but did not provide any details.

In the first half of September, Ukrainian missiles hit the large landing ship "Minsk" and the submarine "Rostov on Don". This forced the Russian invaders to move their landing craft to the Sea of Azov.

PACE: Russia is a dictatorship, Putin is a dictator

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized Russia as a dictatorship and called on all Council of Europe countries not to recognize the legitimacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the end of his current term.

The decision was voted unanimously.

The assembly called on Council of Europe member states "to recognize Vladimir Putin as illegitimate after the end of his current presidential term and to cease all contact with him, except for humanitarian contacts and in pursuit of peace."

Putin has held power in Russia since 2000. Amendments to the Russian constitution in July 2020 extended his potential presidential term to 2036, the statement said.

"The enormous power of the president, resulting from an extremely long term in office, combined with the absence of any checks and balances such as a strong parliament, an independent judiciary, a free media and a vibrant civil society, has turned the Russian Federation into a de facto dictatorship," is recorded in the document.

The committee unanimously approved the draft resolution and recalled the findings of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe that "the rejection of the term limit of the sitting president violates both the Russian constitution and international legal principles."

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also adopted a resolution against the "continued escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", in which it recognized the Russian regime as terrorist and acknowledged that the aggression against Ukraine began in 2014.

"I welcome today's PACE resolution recognizing Russia as a dictatorship. More than 20 years of unconstitutional one-man rule has led to crimes at home and abroad. I welcome the call to the 46 countries of the Council of Europe to recognize Putin as illegitimate at the end of his current mandate," said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Fierce fighting continues for Avdiivka in the Donbas region

Fierce fighting continues in Ukraine for the town of Avdiivka in the Donbas region. The largest Russian offensive on the eastern front in months is underway, according to Reuters.

Burning Russian equipment in the vicinity of Avdiivka. Border Guards are part of the defense and are actively repelling Russian attacks. pic.twitter.com/rnqDyaPlFF — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) October 13, 2023

Ukrainian soldier 'Osman' from the 24th Aidar Batallion reports that 'based on UA intelligence data, Russia lost ~2000 soldiers in the last 3 days, trying to capture (the outskirts of) Avdiivka."



???????? pic.twitter.com/SalXzetzt3 — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) October 13, 2023

There are also hot spots on the front line in the Kharkiv region. In his late video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv is developing a comprehensive program for its own weapons production with clear deadlines and quantities:

“We are grateful to every leader and every country that helps us with weapons, equipment and ammunition and we are doing everything possible for more supplies. At the same time, it is obvious that the main course of our country is its own production - its own weapons, equipment and shells for all positions that the military needs - everything from missiles and drones to armored vehicles and shells. The Minister of Strategic Production has already presented reports in several areas: defense, missiles and anti-tank complexes”.

In Russia, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a drone had been shot down and exploded when it fell, but no one was injured.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) indefinitely for violating the Olympic Charter by including sports organizations in four regions in eastern Ukraine.

Last week, the ROC accepted as its members the Olympic councils of the annexed Ukrainian territories - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The move "constitutes a disregard for the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity" of the Olympic Committee of Ukraine, an IOC spokesman announced after the organization's session in Mumbai, India.

The territories in question were annexed after the Russian army invaded Ukraine.

The IOC reiterated that a decision on the possible participation of individual Russian athletes in the Games in Paris next year, as well as the Winter Games in Milan in 2026, will be made "in due course".

The ban was lifted shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine - for all Russian and Belarusian athletes, as well as for teams. A few months ago, the IOC recommended that sports federations allow them to return under a neutral flag only in individual competitions and under certain conditions.

Moscow will screen returning Russians according to their views on the war with Ukraine

Russian authorities plan to evaluate citizens returning to Russia from abroad, checking their sense of patriotism and whether they are critical of the Kremlin's war in neighboring Ukraine, Interfax and BTA reported.

According to the agency, the Russian State Duma has handed over a protocol to the prosecutor's office in this regard.

Many of the returned Russian citizens "have taken the liberty of making public statements abroad to discredit Russia, the country's leadership and the Russian armed forces because of the special military operation," the document said.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, which Moscow insists is officially called a "special military operation", many Russians have left Russia. Some of them feared being drafted into the armed forces, while others opposed the growing crackdown on those who refuse to support the current policies of the Russian government.

This step comes at a time when some Russian citizens are returning from Israel, including billionaire Mikhail Fridman, after the Palestinian group Hamas carried out its brutal attack on Israel last Saturday, DPA noted.

Recently, Russian lawmakers in Moscow have repeatedly warned that critics of the war are not welcome in Russia.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg