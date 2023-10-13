COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 304 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 304, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,278 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.3 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 383 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 27 are in intensive care units. There are 52 new arrivals in medical facilities.

294 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,274,916 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,398 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 5,321 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered and a total of 4,651,613 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,497 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,317,811 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal