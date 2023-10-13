Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Mostly Sunny Today and into the Weekend

It will be mostly sunny today, but from northwest to southeast cloudiness will temporarily increase. A weak west-northwest wind will blow. The minimum temperatures today will be between 7°C and 11°C, in some valleys and lowlands 3-4°C, in Sofia - around 7°C, and the maximum - between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - about 25°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. Light winds will blow, before noon from the west, and after noon from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 23°C. The temperature of the sea water is 21-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

It will also be mostly sunny in the mountains. Cloudiness, mostly high in altitude, will temporarily increase from the northwest. A light to moderate north-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 22°C, at 2000 meters - about 14°C.

Over the weekend, the weather will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain unchanged.

Colder air will move in on Monday with strong winds from the northwest. It will be mostly cloudy with rain, in more places in the northwestern half of the country. Temperatures will drop and maximums will range widely from 12-16°C in the northwest to 22-23°C in the southeast.

It will also rain on Tuesday and the drop in temperatures will continue next week.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology