Friday the 13th: The Bulgarian Parliament will Decide Tomorrow on the Vote of No Confidence for the "Denkov" Cabinet

The Bulgaria Parliament will decide on the vote of no confidence for the "Denkov" cabinet tomorrow at 15:00 p.m. This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Rosen Zhelyazkov, after the nearly 4-hour long debates today.

According to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the actual voting on the draft decision shall take place no earlier than 24 hours after the end of the debates.

The vote is considered successful when more than half of all people's representatives voted for it.

If a motion of no confidence is rejected by the Council of Ministers, a new one on the same grounds cannot be made in the next 6 months.

The request for the resignation of the cabinet due to the crisis in the "Energy" sector was submitted last week with the signatures of 72 MPs from "Vazrazhdane", "BSP" and "There Is Such a People".

