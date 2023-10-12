Premier European Entertainment Destinations

Europe is home to notable chic and secretive clubs and casinos. Inside these private members' clubs, there are high-end bars, restaurants, lavish party spaces, health spas, and real brick-and-mortar casinos.

If you're looking for exclusive clubs to experience wellness, entertainment, art, or the fun of playing casino games, you're on the right page. We've compiled a list of private high-end clubs and casinos in Europe.

Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco

Elegant clothing is mandatory when visiting Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco. The casino has existed since 1863 and boasts a classic hotel and concert hall. Doors to the casino area where you can play blackjack, roulette, or baccarat are open daily from 2 p.m.

The Carnegie Club, Scottish Highlands

The Carnegie Club is an 8,000-acre prestigious millionaires club located at Skibo Castle in the Scottish Highlands. The ‘heaven on earth’ private club was founded by Andrew Carnegie, a famous philanthropist and one of the world's wealthiest people of his day.

The club boasts the Carnegie Links, a top-rated golf course, luxurious amenities, exemplary food, and a beautiful landscape. It has approximately 350 members made up of oil tycoons, CEOs, and aristocrats. The Carnegie Club charges a whopping one-off fee of £25,000 and an annual £8,000 membership fee.

China Club, Berlin

The China Club is a cosmopolitan exclusive club at the heart of Germany's capital, Berlin. Elites across the business, social, and cultural landscapes meet here to experience a blend of luxury and discretion.

The high-end China Club restaurants in the ‘new Berlin’ serve Chinese special cuisine. They also showcase a collection of contemporary Chinese art and antiquities, promoting the international art market.

To join the China Club, an existing member needs to propose your name for membership. Alternatively, you can receive an endorsement from the admission committee. Upon acceptance, you pay a €15,000 one-off joining fee and a €3,000 annual fee.

Les Ambassadeurs Club, London

Les Ambassadeurs is a members-only club located in Mayfair, London. Members can enjoy state-of-the-art facilities, from private gaming rooms to a beautiful and relaxing restaurant. The club members are entitled to exclusive events like VIP access to Henley Royal Regatta.

To become a permanent member of the Les Ambassadeurs Club, a committee must approve your application. On admission, you pay an annual £25,000 membership fee. Alternatively, you can pay £1,000 weekly to access the club's high-end facilities.

Club 1930, Milan

Club 1930 is one of the most exclusive clubs in Milan, Italy. It is an invitation-only club and has no website. The Chic Fish magazine reports that Club 1930 is hidden under the facade of an ordinary bar.

Club 1930 is speculated to be a cozy hangout for supermodels looking to relax after a busy Milan Fashion Week. The club also serves an exemplary Negroni cocktail. You can only be invited to the club by a current member.

39 Monte Carlo, Monaco

Ross Beattie, a former Scottish Rugby International, founded the 39 Monte Carlo in 2016. The club was created with a wellness-focused concept to help members access high-quality fitness equipment like Ozone Sauna.

The 39 Monte Carlo offers personal and private group training programs. These programs cover injury rehabilitation, boot camps, yoga, spinning, and Pilates. Notable 39 Monte Carlo members include Novak Djokovic (tennis star) and athlete Paula Radcliffe.

You can apply to become a member or be referred. The club charges an annual €4,900 membership fee.

Become a Private Member Today

Europe has a range of exclusive clubs and casinos you join at an annual fee. A membership to this club comes with a sizable share of privileges. You access state-of-the-art facilities, from restaurants to bars to private party spaces to exclusive events.