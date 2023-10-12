Bulgaria: The Blockades of Miners and Energy Workers remain at least until the End of Today's National Protest

Politics | October 12, 2023, Thursday // 13:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Blockades of Miners and Energy Workers remain at least until the End of Today's National Protest

Blockades on the Trakia highway and "Prokhoda na Republikata" remain at least until the end of today's national protest in support of coal energy. Union leaders and protesters are negotiating how to continue protests in the region. The blockades will certainly remain until 8:00 p.m., explained Biser Binev from the "Podkrepa" trade union in "Mini Maritsa-Iztok".

Miners and energy workers have stated that they categorically dissociate themselves from the political parties that will try to take advantage of today's National protest, which also coincides with the debates on the Vote of No Confidence in the government.

Today's protest is only in defense of coal energy, said Georgi Gospodinov, chairman of the National Committee of State Mines.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: miners, energy, blockades
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria