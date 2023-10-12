COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 347 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
347 are the newly registered cases of covid in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
Over 2500 tests have been done. 579 people have been cured.
There are 385 people in hospitals after contracting covid. 26 of them are in intensive care units. One person died after complications related to the coronavirus.
The doses of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours are 4951.
